"Can't you see he was drunk?" - Asamoah Gyan jabs South Dayi MP

Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan recently found himself embroiled in controversy after he made a provocative statement in response to comments made by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

According to the MP, Gyan missed a crucial penalty during the 2010 World Cup because he didn't want the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to take the glory due to his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party(NPP).



In a fiery retort, Gyan lashed out at the MP, accusing him of speaking out of turn and suggesting that he had made his statement under the influence of alcohol.



In response to these allegations, Gyan stated, "Can't you see he was drunk?"





He later stated that, maybe the MP wants an autograph thus he will gladly sign one for him soon.



He said, ''Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon''





The 2010 World Cup was a highly emotional tournament for Ghana, as they advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. Gyan's missed penalty in the dying moments of extra time was a heartbreaking moment for him and his teammates, as it ultimately led to their elimination from the tournament.