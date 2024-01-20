Cape Verde beat Mozambique to book knockout ticket

Cape Verde have qualified for the knockout stage

Source: CAF

Cape Verde have booked their knockout ticket after a 3-0 win over Mozambique in their second group game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

The Blue Sharks put up a dominant performance to pick the emphatic win.



Bebe scored the first goal for Cape Verde after a smooth start. He scored from a long distance direct free kick which beat goalkeeper Ernan.



The Blue Sharks despite leading kept pushing for the second. Their pressing yielded results on the the 51st minute after Ryan Mendes pounced on a defensive blunder to slot the ball into the net.



Kevin Lenini rounded up what was a demolishing exercise with a long range beauty. A rocket shot from a distance went straight into the net to give Cape Verde a comfortable lead.

Mozambique pulled no threats in-front of goal.



The Mambas have 1 point from the two games and will have to win against Ghana on Monday to hope for qualification to the knockout stage.



Cape Verde play Egypt next on Monday, 22 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.