Cas gives reasons for reducing Pogba doping ban

Pogba helped France win the 2018 World Cup

Source: BBC

A former Manchester United player claimed that his violation was unintentional and stemmed from mistakenly taking a supplement prescribed by a Florida doctor.

Cas noted that Pogba did not aim for a ruling of no fault or negligence; rather, he sought to have his suspension reduced to 12 months.



However, Nado argued that the original four-year ban should remain in place due to the serious nature of the player's recklessness.

The Cas panel partially accepted the appeal but concluded that Mr. Pogba was not entirely blameless, emphasizing that as a professional athlete, he should have exercised greater caution in this situation.



