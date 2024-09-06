Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Casemiro wants Utd stay amid loan noise

Casemiro.png Casemiro desires to stay at Old Trafford despite transfer rumours

Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

A source informed ESPN that Casemiro will contemplate leaving Manchester United only if he is informed that his future at Old Trafford is uncertain.

A source informed ESPN that Casemiro will contemplate leaving Manchester United only if he is informed that his future at Old Trafford is uncertain. Meanwhile, Galatasaray is eager to acquire a midfielder before the Turkish transfer window closes on September 13 and is looking into the option of securing Casemiro on loan.



Read full article

Source: ESPN