Cashew price volatility dims high production prospects

The African Cashew Alliance (ACA) warns that recent fluctuations in global cashew prices may lead to decreased production and demand, even in Ghana.

After a sharp rise in prices to $3.80/lb earlier this year, which has since dropped to around $3.25/lb, many buyers are now hesitant, waiting for further changes.



This uncertainty, coupled with a 25-30% drop in Ghana’s 2024 cashew production due to adverse weather, has led to thin trade and lower farm gate prices.

The ACA highlights that speculation and misinformation about crop failures have contributed to market volatility.



