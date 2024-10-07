Sports

Celta Vigo launch appeal for talisman to be available for Real Madrid clash

Screenshot 20241007 144203.png Celta Vigo picked up a remarkable victory against Las Palmas on Saturday

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Celta Vigo achieved an impressive win over Las Palmas on Saturday, despite facing a challenging situation.

Claudio Giraldez’s team was reduced to nine players for more than thirty minutes after Ilaix Moriba and Iago Aspas received red cards within a span of three minutes.

Currently, both Moriba and Aspas are set to miss Celta’s opening match after the international break against Real Madrid at Balaidos.

Nevertheless, the club remains optimistic that they might find a way for them to participate.

Source: Football-espana