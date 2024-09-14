Celtic maintain winning start after big VAR calls

Arne Engels marked his first Celtic start with his first goal for the club

Source: BBC

Celtic maintained their perfect start to the season as reigning champions, while Hearts faced a mixed bag of results involving VAR. The visitors had a penalty decision reversed in the first half when Lawrence Shankland's header struck Liam Scales' arm.

In the second half, a handball by James Penrice from Nicolas Kuhn's cross led to a penalty, allowing record signing Arne Engels to net his first goal for Celtic.

Additionally, Luke McCowan scored late in the game, leaving Hearts at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, one point behind.



Read full article