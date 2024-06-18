Celtics beat Dallas to win record 18th NBA title

Boston Celtics last won the NBA title in 2008

Source: BBC

The Boston Celtics secured a record 18th championship as they beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to complete a 4-1 series victory in the NBA Finals.

Dallas had kept alive their title hopes with a 122-84 win on Friday to deny the Celtics a clean sweep in the best-of-seven championship series.



But in front of their home fans in Boston, the top seeds were inspired to victory by Jayson Tatum's 31-point performance.

The championship win was the Celtics' first in 16 years and moves them one clear of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won 17, in the record books.



Read full article