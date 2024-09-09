Centurion Nissanka condemns England to dismal defeat

Best shots of Nissanka's match-winning 100

Source: BBC

England suffered their heaviest defeat under Brendon McCullum as Pathum Nissanka's outstanding century propelled Sri Lanka to a remarkable victory at The Kia Oval.

The home team aimed for a flawless summer record for the first time in two decades but fell short due to a lackluster performance.

Despite losing the series 2-1, Sri Lanka broke a 10-match winless run against England, marking a significant achievement in what was expected to be a challenging tour.



Read full article