ChatGPT maker says its new AI model can reason and think ‘much like a person’

Source: CNN

OpenAI has launched a new AI model, OpenAI o1, designed to tackle complex problems in science, coding, and math with improved reasoning abilities.

Released as a preview, this model aims to enhance problem-solving over time and will be available to most ChatGPT users gradually.



It shows significant potential in fields like healthcare and quantum optics. However, it currently lacks some features of ChatGPT, such as web browsing.

The model's ability to solve advanced problems was likened to that of PhD students and achieved an 83% success rate on a math competition test.



