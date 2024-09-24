Chelsea and Arsenal looking to persuade €45m youngster to reject Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono for some time

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has shown interest in River Plate's promising player Franco Mastantuono for a while, but recent inactivity from the club has led Premier League teams to speculate about a potential opportunity.

The 17-year-old midfielder has broken several records for River since his debut and represents the latest success from South America's renowned talent development.

Real Madrid has engaged in discussions with both Mastantuono and his agent, with previous reports from Spain suggesting that an agreement with the player may already be in place.



