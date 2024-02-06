Chelsea and Newcastle United commemorate anniversary of Christian Atsu's tragic passing

Christian Atsu

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United have paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu on the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.

Atsu, the former Ghanaian international, lost his life in an earthquake that struck Hatayspor's headquarters in Turkey.



The footballer, who scored a decisive goal for Hatayspor just a day before the quake, was remembered by both clubs on February 6.



This is how Chelsea and Newcastle United remembered Christian Atsu:



One year ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu. Our thoughts will always remain with Christian's family and friends. ???????? pic.twitter.com/16E2pG0Lu8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 6, 2024

Oh he is so wonderful. ???????? pic.twitter.com/C1IwQBAAgQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 6, 2024

Newcastle wrote: "One year ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances. An incredible person who is fondly remembered by everyone at Newcastle United. Our thoughts are forever with Christian's family and friends. Oh he is so wonderful."