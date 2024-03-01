Chelsea and West Ham eyeing summer move for Gent's Archie Brown

Gent's Archie Brown

Reports from The Guardian indicate that both Chelsea and West Ham are closely monitoring the progress of 21-year-old English defender Archie Brown at Gent. Having made a notable impact in Belgium this season, Brown, who shifted from Derby to Lausanne three years ago, could be making a return to England.

The versatile player, originally a left winger, has shown significant development in the left-back and left wing-back positions, making him a potential candidate for England's U21 squad.



With a valuation of approximately £15m, Brown is attracting interest not only from Chelsea and West Ham but also from other European clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Lyon, and Nice. Chelsea, in particular, seeks cover for their first-choice left-back, Ben Chilwell, and is looking to address their defensive lineup by potentially parting ways with Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen.

West Ham, who have relied on Emerson Palmieri at left-back this season, are considering a younger backup, given the age of Aaron Cresswell, Emerson’s deputy, who is 34 and almost moved to Wolves last summer. The competition for Archie Brown's signature is heating up as the summer transfer window approaches.