Chelsea appoint Leicester's Maresca as manager

Enzo Maresca

Source: BBC

Chelsea have appointed Leicester manager Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a five-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

The 44-year-old Italian replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left on May 21 after one season. Maresca, who led Leicester to the Championship title last term, will start his new role on July 1.



He expressed excitement about joining one of the world's biggest clubs and aims to uphold Chelsea's tradition of success.

This marks Chelsea's sixth managerial change in five years and the fourth since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's acquisition of the club in May 2022.



