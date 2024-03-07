Chelsea joins Premier League rivals in pursuit of Athletic Club's Nico Williams

Nico Williams

The number of clubs in the Premier League that have shown interest in signing Nico Williams has now reached three, according to recent reports. The latest club to join the race is Chelsea Football Club, based in London.

Nico Williams, who is 21 years old, has been delivering exceptional performances for Athletic Club in the Spanish La Liga this season. He has already scored three goals and provided six assists.



His overall performance has significantly improved since last season, which has helped him secure a regular spot in the Spanish national team. Before Chelsea's interest, two other Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Liverpool, were also linked with a potential move for the forward in the upcoming summer transfer window.

More clubs will likely express their interest in signing this talented forward next summer, as his value continues to rise steadily. However, acquiring his services will not come at a low cost.