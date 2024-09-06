Chelsea omit Palmer from Conf. League squad

Cole Palmer

Source: ESPN

Chelsea has excluded Cole Palmer from their UEFA Conference League squad, alongside center-back Wesley Fofana and central midfielder Romeo Lavia. The west London club revealed their 29-man roster for the league phase of UEFA's third-tier competition on Thursday, featuring players such as Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Jadon Sancho.





