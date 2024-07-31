Chelsea's Josh Acheampong praises coach Enzo Maresca's support and team spirit

Josh Acheampong, a young talent from Ghana born in England, has praised Chelsea's new head coach, Enzo Maresca, for his significant role in his personal and professional development.

Acheampong, who made his first appearance for Chelsea in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham in May, characterized Maresca as "extremely helpful and supportive." He emphasized the coach's commitment to fostering open dialogue and providing comprehensive guidance.



In a discussion with Chelsea Communications, Acheampong remarked, "I have had conversations with Enzo Maresca; he has been incredibly helpful and supportive. He encouraged me to ask any questions and to maintain openness. As a coach, he is very meticulous and specific. He has a clear vision for how he wants us to play, which I appreciate. On a personal level, he is always cheerful and has a constant smile!"



Acheampong also expressed gratitude for the camaraderie of his teammates, including Noni Madueke, Carney Chukwuemeka, Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, and Benoit Badiashile, who have facilitated his transition into the first team.

He draws inspiration from Reece James, who progressed through the academy to become the captain of Chelsea, and he values the friendship of Tyrique George, with whom he shares this journey.



"It is beneficial to have a friend who has shared this path with you. We can discuss our experiences and reflect on our journey," Acheampong stated, underscoring the significance of solidarity in his development as a player.