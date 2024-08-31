Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Chelsea sign Sancho on loan from Man Utd

Jadon Sancho's Only Appearance For Manchester United This Season Was In The Community Shield.png Jadon Sancho's only appearance for Manchester United this season was in the Community Shield

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Chelsea has secured the services of Jadon Sancho, a winger from Manchester United, on a loan agreement that will last until the conclusion of the current season.

This arrangement includes a commitment for Chelsea to permanently acquire the 24-year-old England international for a fee ranging from £20 million to £25 million in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sancho transferred to United in July 2021 for a substantial fee of £73 million from the German club Borussia Dortmund; however, his tenure at Old Trafford has been challenging.

Over the course of three full seasons, he made 83 appearances but experienced a notable dispute with manager Erik ten Hag, resulting in him training separately from the first team.

Read full article

Source: BBC