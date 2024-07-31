Chelsea sign keeper Jorgensen from Villarreal

Filip Jorgensen

Source: BBC

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal for £20.7m on a seven-year contract.

The 22-year-old Dane made 37 appearances for Villarreal last season after becoming the club's first-choice goalkeeper.



"This move is a dream come true," said Jorgensen. "I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I can't wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new team-mates."



Jorgensen is expected to compete for Chelsea's number-one position with Robert Sanchez.



Read full article