Chief of Staff hosts reception for Black Queens at Jubilee House

Nora Häuptle (middle), attended the special reception at the Jubilee House

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, Ghana's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, hosted a special reception at the Jubilee House for officials of the Black Queens.

The team officials were headed by Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Chairperson of the Management Committee and Executive Council Member. Nora Häuptle, the head coach of the Black Queens, and Hannah Asare, the team manager, were also in attendance.



Hon. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, and Jamaldeen Alhassan, Personal Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports, represented the Chief of Staff at the event.



After a show of grit in the Olympic Games third-round qualifiers against Zambia, the Black Queens returned to Ghana on Friday, March 1, 2024.



Despite a 3-3 draw in Ndola on Wednesday, Ghana missed out on the slot for the fourth and final round of qualifiers after losing 1-0 to the Copper Queens in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.



During the reception, the Chief of Staff commended the team's efforts and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in the rebuilding process.

She also rewarded the team's hard work with an unspecified financial commitment and promised to do more as the team prepares for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Additionally, the Chief of Staff pledged her unwavering support to the development of women's football and the country's women's national teams.



It's worth noting that Ghana has four women's national teams registered for competitions under the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA. These include the Black Damsels, Black Maidens, Black Princesses, and Black Queens.



The national U-20 team, also known as the Black Princesses, will compete in the Women's football event at the 13th African Games in Accra 2024.