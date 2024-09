Xavier Worthy (left) claimed a rushing and a receiving touchdown on his NFL debut

Source: BBC

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their NFL title defense with a victory, as the Baltimore Ravens had a last-second touchdown reversed.

The Chiefs, seeking to be the first team to secure three consecutive Super Bowl wins, held a 27-20 lead when the Ravens regained possession with two minutes left.

Lamar Jackson guided the Ravens to the Chiefs' 10-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining, giving them three attempts to score.



