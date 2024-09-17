Sports

China ready to expand cooperation in key sectors – Tong Defa

China Ezgif.png Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa emphasized China’s readiness to support Ghana

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

China has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening cooperation with Ghana in agriculture, fisheries, energy, infrastructure, and more.

At a press briefing, Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa emphasized China’s readiness to support Ghana's economic development and industrialization, urging Ghanaian businesses to seize trade opportunities.

During the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, China outlined a plan for strengthening ties with Africa through ten partnership actions, including trade, health, green development, and vocational education.

China pledged $50.6 billion in financial support and aims to create jobs and enhance Africa’s modernization.

Source: thebftonline.com