Chris Hughton shows appreciation for support following fan attack

Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the level of support he received following alleged reports of an attack on him by a supporter of the national team.

Following the defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday, reports went rife that the former Brighton gaffer had been abused at the team's hotel.



Despite not confirming the rumours, the coach took the opportunity at the presser for the game between Ghana and Egypt to thank Ghanaians for their messages.



"I also very much appreciate the level of support I have received, but in today's press conference, we are looking forward to the next game. I think that is something that is in the past, it's had a lot of media coverage and I thank everybody for their messages and messages of support," he said.

The four-time African champions will face Egypt on Thursday with hopes of rescuing their Africa Cup of Nations campaign



"We look forward to a very competitive game we have tomorrow," he added.