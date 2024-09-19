Sports

Clarence Seedorf gives Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham unsolicited advice – ‘Sometimes he’s overdoing it’

74737363.png Jude Bellingham

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Jude Bellingham's seamless integration into the Real Madrid team last season was unexpected, marking one of the most impressive starts to a career at the Santiago Bernabeu for a player of his age. His maturity and character have been remarkable, yet Dutch football icon Clarence Seedorf has offered him some guidance for the future.



Source: Football-espana