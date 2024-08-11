Club Licensing Department commence inspection of match venues

The inspection will conclude on August 21

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Club Licensing Department began inspecting facilities for the 2024/25 season on August 8, 2024.

Elite clubs are required to submit main venues, alternative venues, and training facilities as part of the Club Licensing Regulations.



The inspection, which started in Zone 3 (Eastern, Volta, and Greater Accra Regions), will conclude on August 21.

Led by Licensing Manager Esme Mends and other officials, the team will extend inspections to the Northern Regions and Zone 1.



The team will also engage with the media to raise awareness about the club licensing regime.



Read full article