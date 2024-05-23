Club licensing will make football more professional – GFA General Secretary

Prosper Harrison Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, is confident that the enforcement of club licensing regulations will enhance the professionalism of football in Africa.

This statement was made after the conclusion of a three-day CAF Regional Club Licensing Workshop at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



A total of 15 Member Associations, including Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, and São Tomé e Príncipe, took part in the workshop.

Addo expressed his positive outlook on the future of football professionalism, emphasizing the importance of club licensing in various aspects such as infrastructure, finance, sporting, and legal compliance during an interview with Asempa FM.



