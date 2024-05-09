Clubs yet to show interest in Kudus despite reports of possible summer exit

Mohammed Kudus

The CEO of Gabs Media and Technology, Gabriel Nana Asirifi has disclosed that no club has made contact with West Ham United regarding the potential signing of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been making waves in the English Premier League this season, solidifying his status as one of the most thrilling players in Europe.



Despite reports of interest from various clubs, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that no clubs have yet expressed their intention to secure the services of the talented Ghanaian.



Romano mentioned in his Daily Briefing column that while it is still early, there may be a release clause in Kudus' contract, although West Ham sources have remained tight-lipped about it.

In the current season, Kudus has showcased his skills by scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances in the Premier League.



Additionally, he holds the record for the most dribbles in the top five European leagues.