Co-owner Textor tried to buy rest of Crystal Palace

American businessman John Textor holds stakes in four football clubs

Source: BBC

John Textor, co-owner of Crystal Palace, stated that he made every effort to acquire the remaining shares of the club, yet his proposal went unanswered. The American entrepreneur expressed his intention to focus on divesting his 45% ownership in Crystal Palace to facilitate a potential partnership with Everton and its community.

He noted that numerous interested parties are looking to purchase his shares. Earlier this month, Everton's owner, Farhad Moshiri, provided Textor with a period of exclusivity regarding negotiations.



Textor mentioned on his website, "We did submit an offer to acquire the remaining shares of Crystal Palace, valuing them significantly higher than previous investments." He added that the lack of response to his offer suggests that his partners at Palace are equally committed to maintaining their ownership.

Textor initially revealed his plans to sell his stake in Crystal Palace while expressing interest in Everton back in May. He remarked, "Before we made the decision to transition from one family to another, we endeavoured to maintain our connection with the Crystal Palace club and community." He concluded by stating, "If supporters find it difficult to change their loyalties, owners should not do so either."



