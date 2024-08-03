Coach Abdul Karim Zito calls 34 young players for U19 National Team screening

Coach Abdul Karim Zito

National U19 Coach Abdul Karim Zito has invited 34 young players for a three-day screening exercise at the Madina Astro Turf in Accra from August 6 to August 8, 2024.

The aim is to assess emerging talent from across Ghana.



Players will undergo drills, training matches, and technical assessments.



Successful participants may be invited for further training and potential inclusion in the U19 national squad, formed to nurture young talent and provide a pathway for international assignments.

Players must report at 10 am on August 6.



The invited players come from various academies and clubs nationwide.



Read full article