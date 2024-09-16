Sports

Coe among seven candidates to be new IOC president

Lord Coe Is In His Third Term As President Of World Athletics.png Lord Coe is in his third term as president of World Athletics

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Lord Coe, the president of World Athletics, is among seven confirmed candidates vying to replace Thomas Bach as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Bach revealed his plans to step down after completing his second term next year during the Paris Olympics last month.

Coe, a two-time Olympic champion in the 1500m from Britain, will compete against several notable figures, including Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. from Spain, David Lappartient from France, Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe, Morinari Watanabe from Japan, Johan Eliasch from Sweden, and Prince Feisal al Hussein from Jordan.

