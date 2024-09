Seamus Coleman has been replaced in the Republic of Ireland squad

Seamus Coleman, the captain of the Republic of Ireland, will miss Tuesday's Nations League match against Greece due to an injury, with Festy Ebosele taking his place in the squad.

The 35-year-old defender was forced to leave the field during the second half of Saturday's home loss to England.

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed that Coleman will be returning to his club, Everton, for recovery.



