Consider Michael Essien for vacant Black Stars coaching job - Charles Taylor tells GFA

Michael Essien

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana Premier League star Charles Taylor has advocated for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint Michael Essien as the next coach for the Black Stars.

The GFA is yet to announce a new head coach for the senior national team following the departure of Chris Hughton after Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



While rumours suggest that Otto Addo is the frontrunner for the job, Taylor believes that Essien is the better choice due to his experience and leadership qualities.



Taylor, who played for Ghana's two biggest clubs, believes that Addo's previous stint as Black Stars coach did not produce satisfactory results, and it is time to give Essien and his fellow 2006 World Cup squad members a chance.

Speaking to Accra-based Onua FM, he remarked, "Nothing good will come from Otto Addo. He has coached the team before, and there is nothing positive you could pinpoint from his first stint. Does that mean we should consider all past coaches who qualified us for the World Cup?"



Taylor also suggested that Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Laryea Kingston would bring discipline and experience to the Black Stars coaching setup. He believes that these former players have what it takes to revive Ghanaian football and get the team back on track.



“We must know that the right people are available to revive Ghana football. I would suggest that we consider Michael Essien for the coaching job. Essien together with Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston are bold former players who will stand their ground and instill discipline in the playing body,” Taylor said.