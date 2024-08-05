Convicted rapist Van de Velde out of Olympics after loss

Steven Van de Velde

Source: BBC

Convicted child rapist Steven van de Velde's Olympics ended after the Netherlands' beach volleyball team lost to Brazil in the last-16 match on Sunday.

Van de Velde, sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl, faced boos throughout the Games.



Partnered with Matthew Immers, they were defeated 2-0 by Brazil's Evandro Oliveira and Arthur Lanci at the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Despite making it to the last 16, their performance was lackluster.



Van de Velde's participation was heavily criticized, and he avoided staying in the Olympic village or doing post-match media. He acknowledged his past actions in previous Dutch media interviews, expressing regret.



