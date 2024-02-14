Cote d'Ivoire players receive €76,000 reward for winning AFCON 2023

Cote d'Ivoire beat Nigeria to clinch their third AFCON trophy

The Cote d'Ivoire national football team has been celebrated with generous rewards for winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on home soil after beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

The team, led by coach Emerse Fae, received a warm welcome at the presidential palace on Tuesday, where they were greeted by President Alassane Ouattara.



As a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication, each player of the squad will receive a reward of 76,000 euros, as well as a residential villa worth the same amount.



In addition, coach Emerse Fae will receive a sum of 150,000 euros.



Thousands of Ivorians took to the streets of Abidjan to catch a glimpse of the team parading the trophy during a parade held in their honour on Monday.

The team’s victory has sparked widespread celebrations across the country, with many hailing the team’s determination and resilience.



Cote d'Ivoire’s journey to victory was not without its challenges. The team lost two group games and saw the departure of their manager mid-tournament.



However, under the leadership of Emerse Fae, who took over as coach for his first job leading a senior team, the team went on to win four consecutive games and ultimately lift the trophy.