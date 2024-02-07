Cote d'Ivoire vs. DR Congo: Uncertain duel between Elephants and Leopards

Cote d'Ivoire and DR Congo to clash in the semifinals

Source: CAF

Cote d'Ivoire and DR Congo will clash on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023, at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpé, Abidjan.

After a rather timid start to the competition, both teams have regained maximum confidence, thanks to results as improbable as they are stunning.



The Ivorians achieved two heroic victories against Senegal and Mali in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals.



These almost miraculous results radically changed the status of the Elephants, who were on the brink of packing their bags after a disastrous first round.



DR Congo's Leopards recorded three draws in the group stage, enough to advance to the round of 16, where they defeated the seven-time African champions, Egypt, on penalties (1-1, 8-7 tab).



Sébastien Desabre and his players had to wait until the quarter-finals to secure their first victory in the competition against Guinea (3-1). A success that, according to Sébastien Desabre, came at the "right time".

Despite this newfound confidence, Cote d'Ivoire will have to do without four of its key players: Serge Aurier, Odilon Kossounou, Oumar Diakité, and Christian Kouame, who are suspended.



Coach Emerse Fae relies on the solidarity shown by his players since taking charge and the depth of his bench to compensate for the absence of these suspended stars.



The last encounter between the Elephants and the Leopards in the Africa Cup of Nations dates back to 2017 in Gabon during the group stage. The two teams drew 2-2.



This is the sixth time the two countries have met in this competition. In the previous five encounters, Ivory Coast won twice and drew twice, with one defeat.



The Cote d'Ivoire vs. DR Congo match will kick off on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 8:00 PM GMT.