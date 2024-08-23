Courtois to skip Belgium duty under boss Tedesco

Thibaut Courtois, the goalkeeper for Real Madrid, has announced that he will not participate in the Belgium national team as long as Domenico Tedesco is the head coach.

Courtois faced significant challenges last season due to two knee injuries, which resulted in his exclusion from Belgium's squad for Euro 2024, even though he had regained fitness and played in the Champions League final for his club.



At 32 years old and with 102 international caps to his name, Courtois experienced a disagreement with Tedesco in June 2023, which led to his departure from the national team before their Euro 2024 qualifier against Estonia.



"Regrettably, after reflecting on the situation with the coach, I have made the decision not to return to the Belgian national team while he is in charge," Courtois stated on Instagram.



"I acknowledge my part in this matter, but I believe that my lack of confidence in him would hinder the necessary atmosphere of goodwill moving forward.

"The Belgian federation, with whom I have had multiple discussions, understands my stance and the reasons behind this difficult yet consistent decision.



"I apologize to any fans I may disappoint, but I firmly believe this is the most prudent decision for Belgium, as it resolves ongoing debates and allows the team to concentrate on achieving its objectives."



The Belgian team, known as the Red Devils, was eliminated from Euro 2024 by France in the round of 16, with Koen Casteels, the goalkeeper for Al-Qadsiah, starting in all four of their matches.