Craig gets 12-month ban after cocaine arrest

Tom Craig was part of the Australia team that won silver at Tokyo 2020

Source: BBC

Tom Craig from Australia has received a 12-month suspension from hockey following his arrest for allegedly purchasing cocaine during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He is required to serve six months of the ban, with the other half suspended based on his adherence to conduct and behavioral standards.

Hockey Australia confirmed that the suspension commenced on September 9, and the 29-year-old will be eligible for selection in the 2025 national men's team, expected to be revealed at the year's end.



