Cristiano Ronaldo on Lamine Yamal – “He needs a bit of luck, but I think he will be one of the best”

Lamine Yamal

Source: Football-espana

Lamine Yamal has rapidly established himself as one of the top young talents in global football, already showcasing world-class abilities.

Barcelona is reaping the benefits of his early career success, with aspirations for him to evolve into one of the finest players in the sport.



Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who has been regarded as the best in the world at various points in his career, has shared his thoughts on Yamal.

In a recent interview with former Manchester United colleague Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo praised the 17-year-old prodigy.



Read full article