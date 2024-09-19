Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo on Lamine Yamal – “He needs a bit of luck, but I think he will be one of the best”

Lamine Yamal1124579.png Lamine Yamal

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Lamine Yamal has rapidly established himself as one of the top young talents in global football, already showcasing world-class abilities.

Barcelona is reaping the benefits of his early career success, with aspirations for him to evolve into one of the finest players in the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who has been regarded as the best in the world at various points in his career, has shared his thoughts on Yamal.

In a recent interview with former Manchester United colleague Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo praised the 17-year-old prodigy.

