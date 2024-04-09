Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in Al-Nassr's defeat to Al-Hilal in Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo

During Al-Nassr's 2-1 Saudi Super Cup semi-final defeat against Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward for Al-Nassr, was sent off for elbowing an opponent.

The incident occurred on the 86th minute when Ronaldo swung his elbow twice into the chest of Ali Al Bulayhi, causing him to fall to the ground.



Following the red card, Ronaldo seemed to gesture towards the referee before leaving the field.



This is the first time Ronaldo has received a red card since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022. At the time of the incident, Al-Nassr was trailing 2-0, with goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom.

Sadio Mane, a former Liverpool forward, managed to pull one back for Al-Nassr in stoppage time. Al-Hilal, who have won the tournament three times before, will face Al-Ittihad in the final on Thursday.



In the earlier semi-final match on Monday, Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Wehda 2-1, with goals from former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema and Morocco forward Abderrazak Hamdallah.