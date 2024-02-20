Crystal Palace appoints Oliver Glasner as new head coach

Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace Football Club has recently appointed Oliver Glasner as their new head coach in response to their struggles in the Premier League.

The move has been made amidst concerns regarding the club's position, with Palace currently just two points clear of the relegation zone.



The Austrian professional football manager appointment follows Roy Hodgson's resignation, which has paved the way for the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager to take over.



Hodgson's decision to step down came after a series of poor results, including four losses in Palace's last five games.



Glasner has an impressive track record, having led Eintracht Frankfurt to victory in the 2021-22 Europa League and securing a runner-up finish in the 2022-23 DFB Pokal. He will now take on the challenge of leading Palace to safety in the Premier League.

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew will now be playing under his third permanent manager during his five-year tenure at the club, having previously worked under Roy Hodgson and Patrick Vieira.



The timing of Glasner's appointment is critical, with Palace preparing for a crucial fixture against relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.



The club will be hoping that Glasner's arrival will bring the much-needed stability and impetus to turn their fortunes around and secure their Premier League status for another season.