Current Ghana Premier League players are of high quality - Former Kotoko defender

Eric Donkor

Former Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor has disputed the common belief that the current generation of players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) lack quality, asserting that they possess skills comparable to legendary figures from the past.

During a recent interview with Akoma FM, Donkor highlighted midfielder Richmond Lamptey as a prime example of the high level of talent present in today's GPL.



He pointed out Lamptey's impressive performances for Kotoko and his selection for the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as evidence of his quality, drawing parallels between him and renowned players like Stephen Oduro.



Donkor contended that the perception of lower quality among current players is influenced by their shorter stays in the local league before pursuing opportunities abroad, unlike their predecessors who often spent more time playing domestically.



"While fans may have nostalgic memories of players such as Malik Jabir, Stephen Oduro, and Charles Taylor due to their extended tenures in the league, it does not diminish the abilities of today's players," Donkor elaborated.

He stressed that the current GPL players showcase high levels of skill and talent, despite their shorter periods in the league.



Donkor acknowledged that players like Oduro may have had more time to establish themselves as household names because of their longer spells in the local league.



However, he expressed apprehension about Lamptey's uncertain future at Kotoko and the potential impact on his legacy if he decides to leave the club.



In the meantime, Kotoko has had a turbulent season in the 2023/24 GPL campaign, facing difficulties in the second round before recently picking up momentum with two victories and a draw in their last three matches.