DR Congo fight back to deny Zambia winning start

DR Congo vs Zambia ended 1-1

Source: CAF

DR Congo recovered from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with Zambia in their entertaining TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations opener on Wednesday.

The Leopards started brightly but fell behind against the run of play when Kings Kangwa capitalised on a goalkeeping error to fire Zambia ahead on 23 minutes.



Despite taking the lead, Chipolopolo looked blunt upfront with Paston Daka and Fashion Sakala failing to give enough problems to their opponents



The Zambians lacked attacking spark as Cedric Bakambu and co began to turn the screw at the other end.



The Congolese deservedly drew level just before half-time when Yoane Wissa converted Bakambu's low cross.



After finishing the first half strongly, DR Congo picked up where they left off as Bakambu and Wissa continued threatening post-break.

The Leopards thought they had won a penalty only for the decision to be dramatically overturned by VAR.



In the end, both teams had to settle for a point from an entertaining Group F match in San Pedro.



The draw leaves DR Congo behind Morocco on goal difference after the Atlas Lions thrashed Tanzania 3-0 earlier on Sunday.



Morocco’s emphatic win over Tanzania earlier in the day means the Atlas LIons top Group D with three points followed by DR Congo and Zambia with a point each.



DR Congo will play Morocco next on Sunday, January 21 at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro while Zambia take on Tanzania.