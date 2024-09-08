Sports

Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to record $240M deal

Dak Prescott.png Dak Prescott

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

The Dallas Cowboys have finalized a four-year contract extension with Dak Prescott worth $240 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

This agreement will ensure Prescott remains with the Cowboys until the end of the 2028 season, according to sources reported by ESPN.

The contract features $231 million in guaranteed money, setting a new record in the league, surpassing Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

