Dakpemah Ladies crowned maiden Northern RFA Girls U-15 League Champions

Dakpemah Ladies won the maiden Northern RFA Girls U-15 League Champions

After an exciting 14 weeks of football, Dakpemah Ladies SC was crowned the champion of the Northern Region Girls Under 15 League Competition on September 7, 2024.

This inaugural event, introduced under the Kurt E. Simeon-Okraku administration, aims to enhance women's football as part of a broader strategy.



Eight Under-15 girls clubs participated in this thrilling competition, with Dakpemah Ladies SC dominating the league by remaining unbeaten, amassing 42 points, and scoring 84 goals while conceding none.

Their closest rivals, Northern Queens, Oxford SC, and Rising SC, finished with 28, 25, and 20 points, respectively.



