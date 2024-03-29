Dani Alves hosts lavish all-night party after being released from prison

Dani Alves

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves recently marked his release on bail with an extravagant all-night celebration at his home in Spain.

The gathering, which took place on March 27, 2024, had the former Brazilian international enjoying the company of loved ones until the early hours of the morning. As reported by UK publication The Sun, the event also served as a tribute to Alves' father, Domingos Alves Da Silva, on his birthday.



The opulent party was hosted at his residence in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain. This festivity follows Alves' recent legal issues, where he was initially sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for a rape conviction related to an incident at a nightclub in December 2022.

However, after spending four weeks in Brians 2 Prison, he was released on bail on Monday, March 25, 2024, upon payment of a substantial fee of â‚¬1 million (£850,000).



Despite his release, Alves is under strict conditions, including surrendering his Spanish and Brazilian passports and appearing in court every Friday.