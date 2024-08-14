Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Daniel Agyei kicks off Leyton Orient's EFL Cup triumph over Newport County

Daniel Agyei 1 1 Daniel Agyei

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daniel Agyei, an attacker of Ghanaian descent born in England, set the stage for Leyton Orient's impressive 4-1 triumph over Newport County in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live