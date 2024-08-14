Daniel Agyei kicks off Leyton Orient's EFL Cup triumph over Newport County

Daniel Agyei, an attacker of Ghanaian descent born in England, set the stage for Leyton Orient's impressive 4-1 triumph over Newport County in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

Agyei opened the scoring just one minute into the match with a left-footed strike from the center of the penalty area, assisted by Jayden Sweeney.



The encounter took place at the Gaughan Group Stadium, where Agyei started and played for 59 minutes. Other players of Ghanaian heritage born in England also participated, including defender Sean Clare for Leyton Orient and midfielder Cameron Antwi for Newport County.

Leyton Orient showcased their dominance throughout the match, with additional goals scored by Diallang Jaiyesimi in the 45+7 minute, Brandon Cooper in the 51st minute, and Charlie Kelman in the 74th minute. Newport County managed to score once, with James Clarke finding the net in the 61st minute.



This victory enhances Leyton Orient's head-to-head record against Newport County to 7 wins, 4 losses, and 3 draws. The team will now turn its attention to their forthcoming League One match against Charlton, set for August 17th.