Daniel Heber's header propels FC Magdeburg to victory over Hansa Rostock in Bundesliga 2

Daniel Heber celebrates with teammates after scoring a remarkable goal against Hansa Rostock

Daniel Heber was instrumental in FC Magdeburg's 2-0 victory over Hansa Rostock in the Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

The German defender scored his first goal of the season, aiding his team in securing a crucial win at the Ostseestadion.



Despite Hansa Rostock having more possession, FC Magdeburg managed to have more shots on goal during the match.



Heber's goal in the 40th minute, a header from close range after a set-piece situation, was assisted by Baris Atik.

Earlier, Luca Schuler had given FC Magdeburg the lead in the 18th minute with a right-footed shot.



With this triumph, FC Magdeburg will aim to maintain their momentum in the upcoming league match against VfL Osnabrück.



Heber, who has participated in 29 league games this season, will be eager to continue contributing to his team's success.