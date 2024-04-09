Daniel-Kofi Kyereh nears return after ACL setback

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is currently in the final phase of his rehabilitation after suffering a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Since the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season, Kyereh has been out of action, but he is now focusing on improving his jumping ability, speed, and agility in preparation for his return in the 2024/25 season.



Despite facing this setback, Kyereh remains positive and determined. During his rehabilitation process, he even travelled to Barcelona to aid in his recovery.



In his debut season with SC Freiburg, the former St. Pauli attacker showed promise by scoring two goals in 12 appearances in the 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

Kyereh officially joined SC Freiburg on 27 June 2022, and he scored his first competitive goal for the club in a league match against Mainz on 1 October 2022.



Just five days later, he continued to impress by netting his first goal in European football, contributing to a 2-0 victory over FC Nantes in the Europa League group stage.



As anticipation builds for Kyereh's comeback, fans eagerly await the return of his dynamic style of play to the Bundesliga.