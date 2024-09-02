David Atanga scores first goal as Wolfsberger AC hammer LASK
David Atanga showcased an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to Wolfsberger AC's commanding away victory against LASK in the Austrian top division.
Atanga played for 81 minutes as Wolfsberger achieved a convincing 5-1 triumph over LASK during match week 5 at the Raiffeisen Arena.
The 27-year-old winger made his mark on the scoresheet, aiding his team in securing all three points on Sunday.
Wolfsberger took the lead with a goal from Simon Piesinger just 14 minutes into the exciting match, and the Ghanaian forward extended the visitors' lead in the 30th minute by finishing a pass from Dejan Zukic.