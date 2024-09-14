Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz sends Spain into quarterfinal

Carlos Alcaraz

Source: Outlook India

Spain has advanced to the quarter-finals in Group B, while in Group D, Jack Drap's return did not help Great Britain secure a win.

Carlos Alcaraz played a pivotal role for Spain, defeating Ugo Humbert in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

The 21-year-old showcased his skill in just one hour and 21 minutes, delivering 21 winners compared to Humbert's 14, complementing Roberto Bautista's earlier victory.



